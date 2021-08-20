Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,175 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

