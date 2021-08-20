Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

