Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 747 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

NYSE APTV opened at $152.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

