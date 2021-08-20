Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 835 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

