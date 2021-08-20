Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $404.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.