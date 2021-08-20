Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 118,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 242,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.01. The company has a market cap of $424.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

