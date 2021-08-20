Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.38.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

