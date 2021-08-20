Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00009259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $836.75 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00315795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00137043 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002746 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,791,693 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

