PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.18 million and $4,640.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,897,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

