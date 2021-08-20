Pizza Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $253,464.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001231 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $735.87 or 0.01499033 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.