PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.17. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

