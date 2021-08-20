PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 85,149 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PLBY Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 909,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.