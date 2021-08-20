PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 85,149 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.
- On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.
NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 909,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84.
PLBY has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.