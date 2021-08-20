Plian (PI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70,990.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $70,990.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00868948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109953 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 834,004,045 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

