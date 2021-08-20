PlotX (PLOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $700,458.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $700,458.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.00821306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

