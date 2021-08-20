Pluton (PLU) Price Reaches $5.20 on Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00010594 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $205,796.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00827765 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

