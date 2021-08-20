PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 252,760 shares.The stock last traded at $28.52 and had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,185 shares of company stock valued at $14,366,389. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

