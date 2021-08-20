pNetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.67 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00833183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,405 coins and its circulating supply is 31,789,566 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

