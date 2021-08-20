POA 24-Hour Volume Hits $258,902.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, POA has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. POA has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $258,902.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,787,039 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
