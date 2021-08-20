Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Polaris worth $30,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

