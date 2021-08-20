Polkastarter Tops One Day Volume of $29.00 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $132.07 million and $29.00 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00870044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109919 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

