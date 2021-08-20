Polychain Monsters Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and $4.85 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $14.52 or 0.00029858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,495,855 coins and its circulating supply is 3,418,845 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

