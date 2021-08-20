PolypuX (PUX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $203,900.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $65,844.40 and approximately $203,900.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00147923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.03 or 0.99952363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.00919839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.06608941 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

