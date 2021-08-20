Populous (PPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.10 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Populous has a total market cap of $145.04 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00005564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00857644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.