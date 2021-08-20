Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.