Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.86

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.86 and last traded at $101.85, with a volume of 1990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $803,420 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

