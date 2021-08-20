Powerledger Market Capitalization Achieves $142.47 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $142.47 million and $10.16 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00827601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

