PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Market Capitalization Hits $8.60 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $354,008.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00869675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00109983 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

