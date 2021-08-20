PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.04. 21,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,256. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

