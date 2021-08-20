Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Financial Analysis

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Preferred Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Preferred Bank and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 37.52% 15.17% 1.52% Heritage Commerce 27.65% 7.42% 0.89%

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Preferred Bank and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.63%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.14 $69.47 million $4.65 13.04 Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.27 $35.30 million $0.63 18.05

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Heritage Commerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

