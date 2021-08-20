Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.82. 1,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

