PRIA Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00007659 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $250,186.06 and $2,536.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00868948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109953 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

