Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $555.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $557.80 million. Primo Water posted sales of $517.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -169.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

