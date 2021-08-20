Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

