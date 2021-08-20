Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $13,548,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $435,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4,671.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

VIACA opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.39.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

