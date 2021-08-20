Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.22. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

