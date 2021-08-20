Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,870 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Fluidigm worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FLDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.