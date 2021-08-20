Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,413 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 154.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Sirius XM by 361.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

