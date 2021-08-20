Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Shares Down 1.4%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.39. Approximately 3,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 76,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02.

