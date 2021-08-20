Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,615 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $445.31. 4,657,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

