Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,534 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,599,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,493,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.