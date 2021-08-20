Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 17,002 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,487,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

