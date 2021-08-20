Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 275.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 256,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

