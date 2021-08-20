Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 4.65% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

DVLU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

