Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCVT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000.

Shares of FCVT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.78. 12,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

