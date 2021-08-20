Private Advisory Group LLC Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,917,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

