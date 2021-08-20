Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,201 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 496.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 161.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 71,130,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $155.50 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

