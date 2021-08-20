Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 24,741 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,741 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

NASDAQ PSCE remained flat at $$5.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

