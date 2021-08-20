Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

