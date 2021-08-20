Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report sales of $4.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profound Medical.

PROF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

