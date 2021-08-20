Project Pai Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.67 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00061373 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,768,451,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,360,409 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.